BRIEF-Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 mln led by Gravitas Securities
NEW YORK May 3 The CME Group's new, higher margin requirement on non-hedged positions applies only to members and will affect all the exchange's products, an official in the clearing department said.
The exchange will issue an advisory notice to members shortly to clarify the change in its margin policy for non-hedge positions which comes into effect on Monday, he said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Offering to consist of sale of 3.75 million rockhaven common shares at a price of $0.18 per share for total proceeds of $675,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in connection with acquisition, company paid $2.3 million for 100 pct of capital stock of comfort foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: