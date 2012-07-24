NEW YORK, July 24 The CME Group has been granted a second extension -- of 60 days -- by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) before imposing new rules that will increase margins for its non-hedge or spec members, a CME spokesman said on Tuesday.

The CME now has until Oct. 4 to implement the new rules, spokesman Damon Leavell said. On May 3, the U.S. futures exchange said it received its first 90-day reprieve from the CFTC. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)