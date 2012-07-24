BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
NEW YORK, July 24 The CME Group has been granted a second extension -- of 60 days -- by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) before imposing new rules that will increase margins for its non-hedge or spec members, a CME spokesman said on Tuesday.
The CME now has until Oct. 4 to implement the new rules, spokesman Damon Leavell said. On May 3, the U.S. futures exchange said it received its first 90-day reprieve from the CFTC. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.