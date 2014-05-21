BRIEF-Party City announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
* Party city announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
May 21 CME Group :
* CME lowers live cattle futures (LC) <0#LC:> initial margins for specs by 4.2 percent to $1,100 per contract from $1,148
* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its U.S. Dollar term loans under its credit agreement