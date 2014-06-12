METALS-Copper slips ahead of Fed rate decision, China supports
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Melbourne)
June 12 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises live cattle futures (LC) initial margins for specs by 41.2 percent to $1,320 per contract from $935
* CME lowers nymex cocoa (CJ) initial margins for specs by 36 percent to $880 per contract from $1,375
* CME lowers nymex coffee (KT) initial margins for specs by 23.3 percent to $7,590 per contract from $9,900
* CME lowers nymex cotton (TT) initial margins for specs by 28.9 percent to $1,760 per contract from $2,475 )
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.
* Almonty announces the appointment of mark gelmon as chief financial officer and director and the appointment of marion mcgrath as corporate secretary