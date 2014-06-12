June 12 CME Group Inc :

* CME raises live cattle futures (LC) initial margins for specs by 41.2 percent to $1,320 per contract from $935

* CME lowers nymex cocoa (CJ) initial margins for specs by 36 percent to $880 per contract from $1,375

* CME lowers nymex coffee (KT) initial margins for specs by 23.3 percent to $7,590 per contract from $9,900

* CME lowers nymex cotton (TT) initial margins for specs by 28.9 percent to $1,760 per contract from $2,475 )