BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Lloyd's anticipated purchase of MBNA from Bank of America
March 16 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
July 2 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises soybean meal futures (06) initial margins for specs by 11.1 percent to $2,200 per contract from $1,980. (Bangalore Commodities Desk)
March 16 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
WASHINGTON, March 16 House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is playing a constructive role in new health care legislation and helping bridge differences among congressional Republicans.
March 16 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):