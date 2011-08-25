(Adds details, comment)

By Antonita Devotta

Aug 25 The CME Group (CME.O), the world's largest commodities exchange, lowered its margin requirement on trading U.S. crude oil futures by 4 percent on Thursday, the first reduction this year, amid a steep drop in prices since the start of August.

U.S. crude futures have dropped from nearly $99 a barrel at the start of the month to $85.30 a barrel at Thursday's settlement and then fell below the $85 in post settlement trade.

In a surprising move, the CME cut maintenance margins on crude oil futures for speculators to $6,000 per contract from $6,250, effective after the close of business on Monday.

"I think a lower price and somewhat lower volatility must have prompted them to do that," said Peter Beutel, president of Cameron Hanover in New Canaan, Connecticut.

"They must have very easy and relaxed dispositions right now."

The move to lower margins comes toward the close of a week that has so far included an earthquake on the East Coast, an advancing hurricane, and a scheduled Federal Reserve meeting on Friday.

Factbox on crude oil margin changes since 2009:

[ID:nN1E77O1YU]

Prior to this cut, the exchange had raised its margin requirements on trading crude oil futures at least four times since February, this year.

CME last announced a hike in margins on May 9 when a frenzied week of oil trading saw U.S. crude prices fall from over $114 a barrel -- the highest level since 2008 -- to $94 a barrel.

The higher margin requirements were then linked to increased volatility as civil war broke out in Libya, cutting the country's crude exports.

Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets, where full payment is made when contracts mature, to an exchange or clearing house to cover the risk of default by that investor and typically are based on the largest most-likely daily market move. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta and Soma Das; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)