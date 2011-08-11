* Gold futures dip to $1,800 from record after CME lifts margins

* Maintenance margins for speculators hiked by 22.2 pct

* New margins effective close of business on Thursday (Adds background, comment)

By Antonita Devotta

BANGALORE, Aug 10 The CME Group raised margins for trading Comex 100 Gold Futures by 22.2 percent on Wednesday after economic worries in the U.S. and Europe sent investors scrambling for refuge in bullion and pushed volatile prices to records.

The move, anticipated in the market, brought gold futures GCv1 down to $1,800 an ounce from a record high of $1,817.6 hit around the time of the margin announcement. The contract has since rebounded to trade at $1,807.7 by 0026 GMT.

Spot gold prices also hit a fresh record, touching $1,813.79 by 2237 GMT.

The sharp rally in gold futures, which have risen more than 9.5 percent in the past four sessions, had prompted market talk of a margin rise.

A series of CME margin rises on silver in May provoked a massive sell-off in that metal and gave momentum to a slide across commodities markets.

The CME, the world's largest commodity exchange, raised maintenance margins on gold futures to $5,500 per contract from $4,500 a contract for speculators, effective from the close of business on Thursday.

"Historically when margins are raised significantly it tends to cause a bit of sell-off," said Darren Heathcote, head of trading at Investec Australia.

"We've seen some of it now, but it's difficult to see a great deal of selling, because we are in very, very volatile and uncertain times when markets are moving very violently. Gold has proven too much an attraction as an alternative investment and the margins may not have as much influence."

The margin hike came after the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement to keep interest rates low failed to calm investors reeling from the news of a debt downgrade of the United States.

A sharp fall in French bank stocks on Wednesday added to concern that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could spread further.

Investors flocking to gold to preserve the value of capital as other markets plummet have fuelled the biggest rally in the precious metal since 2008.

The Shanghai Gold Exchange will raise trading margins on three of its gold forward contracts to 11 percent from 10 percent starting Aug. 12.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , on Monday registered their biggest one-day gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent, but a day later fell by 1 percent.

Gold, regarded as a safe-harbour investment when shares fall, has broken cleanly above technical resistance from a near three-year trend-channel, putting its ratio to the S&P-500 stock index at the highest since 1988.

An exchange typically raises margin requirements to discourage excessive risk-taking. The CME last changed margins for COMEX 100 Gold Futures <0#GC:> on June 16.

Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets, where full payment is made when contracts mature, to an exchange or clearing house to cover the risk of default by that investor and typically are based on the largest most-likely daily market move.

(Reporting by Antonita Devotta and Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Simon Webb and Clarence Fernandez)