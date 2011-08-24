* Margins on trading COMEX 100 futures raised
* Increase of 27 pct biggest since Jan 2009
* Maintenance margins now $7,000 from $5,500 a contract
(Updates with details, prices)
By Antonita Devotta
BANGALORE, Aug 24 The CME Group (CME.O) on
Wednesday raised margins on gold futures by about 27 percent,
the biggest hike in more than two and a half years and the
second increase in a month.
The margin increase came as gold futures fell more than
$100 on Wednesday in one of the steepest falls ever, as strong
U.S. economic data and expectations of more Federal Reserve
stimulus accelerated profit taking from the safe-haven's record
high on Tuesday.
The hike in maintenance margins, typical in times of market
turbulence, coincided with the liquidation of gold futures by
investors anticipating a third round of government bond buying,
or quantitative easing.
The exchange operator raised maintenance margins on COMEX
100 Gold Futures GCv1 for speculators to $7,000 per contract
from $5,500, effective after the close of business on
Thursday.
On Aug 10, the CME raised trading margins on gold futures
by 22 percent to $5,500 per contract, following panic buying
amid the S&P downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and euro-zone
debt worries.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled down
$104 at $1,757.30 an ounce. By 5:16 EDT (2116 GMT), they were
trading at $1,754.0.
Spot gold XAU= was down 4.1 percent to $1,754.59 an ounce
by 3:37 p.m. EDT (1937 GMT), off its session low of $1,749.39.
Before gold began recoiling Tuesday from above $1,900, it had
risen nearly 9 percent over six sessions.
Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets,
where full payment is made when contracts mature to an exchange
or clearing house to cover the risk of default by that investor
and typically are based on the largest most-likely daily market
move.
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)