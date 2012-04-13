SINGAPORE, April 13 The CME Group will cut margins for silver, copper and palladium futures after close of business on April 16, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

The initial margin for COMEX 5000 silver futures <0#SI:> will be cut by 12.5 percent to $18,900 per contract, and the maintenance margin will be lowered to $14,000 from $16,000 per contract.

CME plans to decrease the margins on NYMEX palladium futures <0#PA:> by 9.5 percent. The new initial margin will be $5,225 per contract, and the maintenance margin $4,750.

COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> initial margins will be cut by 20 percent to $5,400 per contract, and the new maintenance margin will be $4,000. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)