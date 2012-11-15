Nov 15 The CME Group on Thursday lowered margins for natural gas, gold, silver, copper, lean hog and live cattle futures, effective after close of business on Tuesday, Nov. 20. CME, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, cut initial margins on COMEX 100 Gold Futures 18.5 percent to $7,425 a contract from $9,113, but left maintenance margins for the yellow metal unchanged. The exchange operator trimmed maintenance margins to trade silver to $11,000 per contract, from $12,500, and initial margins to $12,100 from $16,875 per contract. Maintenance margins for copper were lowered by 12.5 percent to $3,500 per contract from $4,000, while maintenance margins to trade natural gas Henry Hub futures as well as NYMEX natural gas futures were clipped 10 percent each. Among agricultural commodities, maintenance margins for lean hogs and live cattle futures were pared 16 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively. To see the complete list of margin changes by CME click on:Below is a table of the commodities with their new maintenance and initial margins in dollars: LEAN HOG FUTURES (LN) Current Initial Maintenance New Initial Maintenance LN Spec 1,688 1,250 1,418 1,050 LN Hedge/Member 1,250 1,250 1,050 1,050 LIVE CATTLE FUTURES (LC) LC Spec 1,620 1,200 1,350 1,000 LC Hedge/Member 1,200 1,200 1,000 1,000 COMEX 100 GOLD FUTURES (GC) GC Spec 9,113 6,750 7,425 6,750 GC Hedge/Member 6,750 6,750 6,750 6,750 COMEX 5000 SILVER FUTURES (SI) SI Spec Mths 1-4 16,875 12,500 12,100 11,000 SI Hedge/Member Mths 1-4 12,500 12,500 11,000 11,000 COMEX COPPER FUTURES (HG) HG Spec Mths 1-4 5,400 4,000 3,850 3,500 HG Hedge/Member Mths 1-4 4,000 4,000 3,500 3,500 NATURAL GAS HENRY HUB FUTURE (NG) NG Spec Mth 1 2,750 2,500 2,475 2,250 NG Hedge/Member Mth 1 2,500 2,500 2,250 2,250 NG Spec Mth 2 2,640 2,400 2,365 2,150 NG Hedge/Member Mth 2 2,400 2,400 2,150 2,150 NYMEX NATURAL GAS FUTURES (HP) HP Spec Mth 1 2,750 2,500 2,475 2,250 HP Hedge/Member Mth 1 2,500 2,500 2,250 2,250 HP Spec Mth 2 2,640 2,400 2,365 2,150 HP Hedge/Member Mth 2 2,400 2,400 2,150 2,150