GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
NEW YORK, July 27 CME Group Inc said:
* On Monday, July 27, the New York Mercantile Exchange Inc (NYMEX) delisted D4 Biodiesel RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures, D5 Advanced Biofuel RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures, D6 Ethanol RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures
* There was no open interest in the contracts
* To see the full notice, click here: bit.ly/1etBG4t
* BT to be fined 42 million stg for breaching contracts with telecoms providers