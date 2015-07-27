NEW YORK, July 27 CME Group Inc said:

* On Monday, July 27, the New York Mercantile Exchange Inc (NYMEX) delisted D4 Biodiesel RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures, D5 Advanced Biofuel RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures, D6 Ethanol RINs (Argus) 2013 Futures

* There was no open interest in the contracts

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)