CHICAGO Feb 28 CME Group Inc has
received two subpoenas from authorities investigating the
collapse of futures broker MF Global, Holdings Ltd,
the futures exchange operator said in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday.
The requests for information and witnesses come from a grand
jury in Chicago and from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's enforcement division, CME Group said in its annual
financial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MF Global, run by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Executive Jon Corzine, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31,
and regulators are still seeking hundreds of millions of dollars
of customer funds that went missing in the chaotic days before
the firm's implosion.
CME was MF Global's first-line regulator, in charge of
auditing the firm.
CME also received a document request from the Securities
Investor Protection Corp trustee handling the liquidation of MF
Global, CME said.
A CME spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
