By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Feb 28 CME Group Inc
received two subpoenas, including one for a criminal probe, in
the immediate aftermath of the collapse of futures broker MF
Global Holdings Ltd, the giant exchange operator said
on Tuesday.
MF Global, run by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Executive Jon Corzine, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 of
last year, and regulators are still seeking roughly $1.6 billion
of customer funds that went missing in the chaotic days before
the firm's implosion.
One day after the bankruptcy, a grand jury in Chicago made a
demand for information and witnesses in connection with the MF
Global probe, a CME Group spokeswoman said. The U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission's enforcement division made a
separate demand on Nov. 3.
The Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of
Investigation, the CFTC and the SEC are all conducting
investigations aimed at finding the money and fingering those
responsible, the CME said.
But the months-old investigations have not so far led to any
criminal charges. Lawyers and people familiar with the MF Global
investigation told Reuters in early February that the trail to
pinpoint any criminal wrongdoing at the brokerage is growing
cold.
CME, the world's biggest futures exchange operator with
roots in Chicago dating to 1848, offers trading in contracts
tied to oil, interest rates, grains and gold.
CME has been under pressure since MF Global's failure, as
trading volume dropped and customer confidence declined. The
Chicago-based exchange operator was MF Global's first-line
regulator, in charge of auditing the firm. MF Global was also
one of CME's largest customers.
CME also received a document request, on Jan. 31, from the
Securities Investor Protection Corp trustee handling the
liquidation of MF Global.
"We continue to believe that we acted appropriately and that
our actions do not give rise to liability," CME said in the
filing.
The trustee for MF Global's liquidation estimates the
shortfall in customer funds related to U.S. trading to be
roughly $900 million, with an additional $700 million in funds
tied to trading on non-U.S. exchanges.
CME is also the target of several lawsuits stemming from MF
Global's collapse, it said.
Any company or exchange is legally obligated to disclose
when it has received subpoenas and requests for information from
prosecutors or regulators. If CME had been told it was the
target of a criminal or regulatory probe, the exchange would be
required to include that in its annual report.
CME is to its knowledge not a target of a criminal
investigation, its spokeswoman said.
CME disclosed the subpoenas in an annual financial filing
Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It had
previously said it was cooperating with investigators.
CME shares were up 1.4 percent at $293.82 at midday on
Tuesday.
