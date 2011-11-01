* CME can't determine precisely scope of MF's violations
(Adds comments, background)
CHICAGO, Nov 1 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N,
the futures broker that filed for bankruptcy protection on
Monday, failed to keep its customers' accounts separate from
the firm's funds, its main exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
"CME has determined MF Global is not in compliance with
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and CME customer
segregation requirements," CME Group Inc (CME.O) Chief
Executive Craig Donohue said.
Mixing customer funds with company money violates a key
tenet of futures brokerage. Donohue's statement on Tuesday
raises questions about statements from CME and other exchanges
as recently as Friday that MF Global was a clearing member "in
good standing."
"It is always the case that customers have the risk of
other customer losses in the customer segregation pool,"
Donohue told investors on a conference call. "There's always
the risk as well that customer funds are not properly
protected."
MF Global became the most high-profile victim so far of the
euro zone debt crisis, and revived memories of the collapse of
Lehman Brothers in 2008 that triggered turmoil in global
financial markets. [ID:N1E79U1Z2]
Federal regulators have discovered that hundreds of
millions of dollars in customer money had gone missing from MF
Global, the New York Times reported. [ID:nN1E79U1ZN]
Donohue said CME is looking into exactly what happened at
MF Global, but cannot now precisely determined the scope of its
violation.
He said any losses at MF Global "doesn't really present a
clearinghouse issue."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Derek Caney)