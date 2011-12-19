(Repeats story from the weekend without changes to text)
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO Dec 18 CME Group Inc (CME.O), which
has given $22 million to Chicago-area schools and charities
over the past five years, has stopped making grants through its
main foundation, citing the collapse of MF Global Holdings
Inc.
Investigators are still searching for hundreds of millions
of dollars of customer funds that CME says were improperly
siphoned off in the brokerage's final days to plug its
escalating liquidity needs.
Last month, the exchange operator said it would give former
MF Global customers the entire $50 million held by CME Trust,
which was originally designed to help traders caught out by a
broker default but that in recent years has been a mainstay of
the CME's charitable giving.
"CME Group will continue to honor some previous Trust
commitments going forward - even after the $50 million is paid
out," CME spokeswoman Laurie Bischel said. "Though the CME
Trust will be used to help customers of MF Global, CME Group
remains committed to our communities and will continue to
provide support to charitable organizations as possible through
our other programs and corporate foundations."
She declined to specify the overall level of future grants
and it is unclear if other programs could partially or fully
make up the loss of the Trust's contributions. CME charitable
giving has gone up and down through the years.
CME Trust was established in 1969 to provide financial
assistance to customers if a brokerage became insolvent.
Federal rules requiring brokers to keep client money
separate from their own made the prospect of customers actually
losing money in a broker default seem so remote that the CME's
board in 2005 voted to turn the Trust into a charitable
foundation.
In 2008, after giving millions of dollars to local
institutions, the Trust launched CME Group Foundation with a
$16 million grant, and pledged to make annual donations to
support the Foundation's grant-making. The Foundation has
become the exchange operator's biggest charitable giver, doling
out more than $6 million last year alone.
But in the early hours of Oct. 31, the day MF Global filed
for bankruptcy, the brokers' executives made what regulators
have since said was a shocking disclosure - that money had been
moved from customer accounts to the firm's accounts, and was
now missing.
In mid-November, CME's board voted to turn CME Trust back
to its original purpose.
It is now clear that decision will mean less money for
Chicago-area universities, charter schools and institutions
aimed at early childhood education, a look at CME Group
Foundation's recent record of charitable giving shows.
"All new CME Group Foundation grant proposals will be put
on hold until further notice," the Foundation now says on its
website. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause
grant applicants."
The news comes a day after CME won a months-long battle for
a tax break from the state, which had hiked the corporate tax
rate in January in an effort to plug a budget shortfall.
The legislation, signed by Illinois Governor Pat Quinn on
Friday, will reduce CME's tax bill compared to what it was
before the tax hike, shaving off about $77 million annually
when it takes full effect in 2014.
CME operates the Chicago Board of Trade, the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, and the New York Mercantile Exchange, and
only its own customers will be eligible for reimbursements.
Funds would be paid out after the bankruptcy trustee
determines the money is really gone. CME Executive Chairman
Terrence Duffy this month estimated the shortfall at $700
million to $900 million.
Among the biggest beneficiaries of CME Group Foundation
largess in recent years are the Renaissance Schools Fund, which
supports charter schools and has received $3.1 million since
2006; the University of Chicago, which has received $2.5
million since 2006; and the Erikson Institute, which
specializes in early childhood education and has received
$1.625 million.
Other big recipients include several Chicago-area
universities, the Big Shoulders Fund and the Ounce of
Prevention Fund, which focuses on early childhood intervention
in at-risk populations.
"We have been assured that the CME Group Foundation will
honor its existing multiyear commitment to the Ounce," a
spokeswoman for the organization, which received a $1 million
four-year grant this year, told Reuters.
The Foundation also supports dozens of charities with
smaller grants funding pediatric medical and cardiovascular
research, cancer care, and a variety of educational services.
Two smaller charitable arms, the CME Group Community
Foundation and the CBOT Foundation, are not affected by the MF
Global debacle. Their donations last year totaled just over $1
million.
All grants previously approved will be honored, CME Group
Foundation said on its website.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Eric Walsh, Martin
Howell)