Nov 14 CME Group said on Monday its
customers now have full access to trading accounts transferred
from MF Global, following margin allocation adjustments for some
customers based on the failed broker's account balances.
"CME Group has now successfully completed the process of
verifying the balances that were provisionally allocated to each
customer, based on the value of individual portfolios reflected
on MF Global's books and records," the biggest operator of U.S.
futures exchanges said in a notice.
On Nov. 6, CME issued a notice of 'hold' to its clients for
accounts transferred from MF Global, saying it was verifying the
collateral allocated to each customer involved in the bulk
transfer of positions from the brokerage.
The CME said it cannot release any additional funds to
customers without permission from the Trustee and the bankruptcy
court, due to the potential customer funds shortfall at MF
Global and the bankruptcy process.
It had earlier offered to provide a $300 million guarantee
to prod the trustee of failed broker MF Global into releasing
frozen customer funds.
