Nov 9 The transfer and verification of former MF Global
customers' collateral to new brokerages is taking longer than expected, the CME
Group CME.N said on Wednesday, despite hopes that the release of funds would
now be well under way.
CME Group said the bulk transfer of 15,000 accounts to 12 receiving
clearing firms had been complicated by the "unique circumstances" of the MF
Global bankruptcy, but it hoped to remove "holds" on customer accounts in the
coming days.
"CME Group recognizes the urgency of the situation and is working to
complete this process as soon as possible," the firm said in an e-mailed statement.
"The company expects that those customer accounts including only futures
positions will be verified, and holds will be removed on a rolling basis
beginning this morning, Nov 9," the statement said. "Following the completion
of futures-only account verifications, the company will work to complete the
process and remove any remaining holds on accounts involving options positions
throughout the remainder of this week."
The firm added it was making "substantial progress" on verifications.
CME group did not immediately respond to questions on when client funds
without open trading positions held at MF Global might be released.
