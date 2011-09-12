DALLAS, Sept 12 CME Group Inc (CME.O) expects to get proposals this week from five states trying to lure the futures exchange operator from Illinois, Crain's Chicago Business reported.

The states are Texas, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana and Tennessee, the magazine reported.

CME has not decided whether it will leave the state, and CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy met recently with Illinois Governor Pat Quinn to propose that the state tax the company based on where trading takes place, rather than tying taxes to CME's Chicago trading floor, the report said.

Such a plan would reduce its tax burden considerably. Most of CME's trading used to take place face-to-face in Chicago, but today trades are made all over the world electronically.

CME has been threatening to quit the state since earlier this year, when Illinois hiked corporate taxes. CME Chief Executive Craig Donohue in July called the tax situation "untenable," and last week Duffy told Reuters the company will make a decision shortly. For details, see [ID:nN1E7871IQ]

Other companies like Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) have won concessions from Quinn, who was eager to keep them from leaving the state.

Two of CME's three exchanges have "Chicago" in their name, with the oldest tracing its roots in the city to 1848. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)