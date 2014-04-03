PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PRAGUE, April 3 Central European Media Enterprises has started the subscription period that will run until April 25 for a fully-backstopped $341.8 million rights offering, the broadcaster said on Thursday.
The rights will entitle shareholders to senior secured notes due 2017 and warrants for shares.
The loss-making television broadcaster in February agreed a deal with its main shareholder Time Warner to raise new debt and issue share warrants to help cover the company's financing needs.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller)
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.