PRAGUE, April 3 Central European Media Enterprises has started the subscription period that will run until April 25 for a fully-backstopped $341.8 million rights offering, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

The rights will entitle shareholders to senior secured notes due 2017 and warrants for shares.

The loss-making television broadcaster in February agreed a deal with its main shareholder Time Warner to raise new debt and issue share warrants to help cover the company's financing needs.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller)