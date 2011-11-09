* Clears $45.5 bln of swaps in Oct.; total exceeds $99 bln

* Far behind LCH.Clearnet swaps total of $300 trillion

CHICAGO Nov 9 CME Group Inc (CME.O) cleared $45.5 billion of swaps in October, a monthly record, expanding its footprint in the new business even before regulators finish writing rules that will mandate swaps clearing.

Last month's volume brings the total notional value of swaps that CME has handled to more than $99 billion, it said on Wednesday. Most of that was interest-rate swaps, the biggest part of the vast over-the-counter derivatives market.

It is still just a fraction of the estimated $480 trillion of clearable interest-rate swaps, of which rival LCH.Clearnet has already cleared about $300 trillion.

While nearly all of London-based LCH.Clearnet's swaps clearing is for contracts between swaps dealers, CME is targeting swaps held by hedge funds and other so-called "buy-side" traders.

U.S. and other global regulators want to force more derivatives into clearinghouses, whose member-backed guarantee pools are seen as safer backstops for the highly leveraged contracts than the bilateral transactions that derivatives traders typically use.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has yet to finalize rules governing swaps clearing, but some market participants are testing out clearing now so they are prepared when it becomes mandated, no sooner than next year.

CME will extend its interest-rate swaps offering by the end of the year to include contracts denominated in the British pound, the yen, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, it said.

The Chicago-based exchange operator has waived fees for swaps clearing. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Andre Grenon)