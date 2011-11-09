* Clears $45.5 bln of swaps in Oct.; total exceeds $99 bln
* Far behind LCH.Clearnet swaps total of $300 trillion
CHICAGO Nov 9 CME Group Inc (CME.O) cleared
$45.5 billion of swaps in October, a monthly record, expanding
its footprint in the new business even before regulators finish
writing rules that will mandate swaps clearing.
Last month's volume brings the total notional value of
swaps that CME has handled to more than $99 billion, it said on
Wednesday. Most of that was interest-rate swaps, the biggest
part of the vast over-the-counter derivatives market.
It is still just a fraction of the estimated $480 trillion
of clearable interest-rate swaps, of which rival LCH.Clearnet
has already cleared about $300 trillion.
While nearly all of London-based LCH.Clearnet's swaps
clearing is for contracts between swaps dealers, CME is
targeting swaps held by hedge funds and other so-called
"buy-side" traders.
U.S. and other global regulators want to force more
derivatives into clearinghouses, whose member-backed guarantee
pools are seen as safer backstops for the highly leveraged
contracts than the bilateral transactions that derivatives
traders typically use.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has yet to
finalize rules governing swaps clearing, but some market
participants are testing out clearing now so they are prepared
when it becomes mandated, no sooner than next year.
CME will extend its interest-rate swaps offering by the end
of the year to include contracts denominated in the British
pound, the yen, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, it
said.
The Chicago-based exchange operator has waived fees for
swaps clearing.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Andre Grenon)