CHICAGO, July 13 CME Group said on Friday the
futures industry must reevaluate its practice of keeping
customer funds with brokerage firms following the disclosure of
massive fraud at failed brokerage PFGBest.
"Without question, the current system in which customer
funds are held at the firm level must be reevaluated," CME said
in a statement.
A spokeswoman declined additional comment.
CME called for reform after Russell Wasendorf Sr, CEO and
founder of PFGBest, was arrested and confessed to a 20-year
fraud at his Iowa-based company, saying he duped regulators in a
more than $100 million scheme.
