LONDON Nov 1 CME Group Inc. said on Tuesday it is launching a new precious metals spot spread to manage price risk between the highly liquid New York gold futures market and London's $5-trillion-a-year spot market.

The London Spot Gold Futures and the London Spot Silver Futures contracts will provide real-time information on the relationship between Comex futures and London spot markets, CME said.

The company, which owns Comex, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other markets, said the new spreads will begin trading on Jan. 9 on Comex, subject to regulatory review.

"It provides transparency and capital efficiency to link our two biggest liquidity pools in precious markets," Jin Chang, global head of metals at CME Group, told reporters.

The spread will allow users to transfer risk in one electronic transaction, executed by CME Globex and cleared by CME Clearing, the company said.

London dominates global over-the-counter gold trade with an estimated $5 trillion changing hands every year, while New York's Comex contract sets the benchmark for futures. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)