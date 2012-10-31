PRAGUE Oct 31 Central European Media
Enterprises (CME) is exploring using new
equity financing and asset sales to improve its liquidity, Chief
Executive Adrian Sarbu said on Wednesday.
Sarbu said the renegotiation of payment obligations with a
number of major suppliers was another option.
"We have been in contact with (49.9 percent owner) Time
Warner, regarding its possible participation in a public
or private equity offering," he told a conference call.
"We are also in the early stages of evaluating the potential
for asset sales."
CME earlier on Wednesday cut its revenue and core profit
(OIBDA) guidance for 2012, saying it expected a decline in
spending in its central and eastern European markets to continue
in the fourth quarter.