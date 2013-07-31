PRAGUE, July 31 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) cut its outlook on Wednesday, saying it expected 2013 revenue of between $700 million to $720 million.

It sees operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at $50 million to $70 million.

In April, CME had said it expected revenue of between $750 million and $770 million and OIBDA of $100 million to $120 million.