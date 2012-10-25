* Earnings 70 cents/share, excluding one-time item
* Q3 EPS beat street view of 69 cents
* Trading volume fell 26 percent in the quarter
* Sights set on OTC, international expansion
By Ann Saphir
Oct 25 CME Group Inc, the biggest
operator of U.S. futures exchanges, reported a slide in
third-quarter profit as investors used fewer futures and
options, but it beat expectations by a penny per share due to
lower expenses.
Blaming sluggish trading on macroeconomic factors like
anemic growth and fears of the coming U.S. "fiscal cliff," CME
executives are banking on a lift as they move to take advantage
of regulatory changes in the over-the-counter swaps market and
to expand internationally.
Wall Street reforms since the 2007-2009 financial crisis
have tightened oversight of the vast OTC derivatives industry,
forcing more swaps contracts into regulated clearinghouses. To
take advantage, CME is both beefing up its swaps clearing
business and rolling out new swaps-like futures for those who
want to avoid the intensifying regulation of the off-exchange
market.
"We've taken steps to strengthen our business in this
environment, and we will not be complacent," Phupinder Gill, who
took over as chief executive in May, told analysts on a
conference call after results were released on Thursday.
Alex Kramm, an analyst at UBS, has said he believes the
clearing of interest rate swaps alone could add $500 million in
annual revenue in the medium term - almost as much revenue as
CME generated last quarter.
CME officials on Thursday did not give estimates for
expected revenue from OTC clearing, but said they expect
regulatory change to drive up demand for rate contracts in waves
as the new rules hit market participants. Hedge funds and other
big swaps users will be the first to come under new
requirements, in February, they said.
Gill is also expanding CME's international footprint, and
next year plans to open the company's first non-U.S. exchange,
in London.
The new market would cater to European-based traders who are
wary of the new rules governing the U.S. futures markets and who
prefer to deal in a familiar regulatory environment, Gill said.
Regulators have been churning out new rules to implement
Wall Street reform legislation, and confusion over new
requirements has been cited as one factor hurting futures
industry volume.
A regulatory "about face" on rules for the swaps market
confused markets and slammed CME's Clearport energy clearing
business for a two-week period in early October, CME Executive
Chairman Terrence Duffy said.
But volumes recovered once regulators exempted Clearport
energy swaps until the end of the year from counting toward
thresholds that trigger higher capital requirements for swaps
traders, he said
Overall, Duffy said, the macroeconomic environment, and the
fact that last year was a record year for volumes, has made the
year a tough one so far.
"Regulatory issues have a play in it - but this year was
setting up for a disaster in volumes from day one," Duffy said.
CME is also expanding its stable of exchanges at home. It
agreed earlier this month to buy the much smaller Kansas City
Board of Trade, cementing CME's dominance in world grain futures
markets and keeping rival IntercontinentalExchange from gaining
an important foothold.
The deal comes as ICE renews its efforts to build its
agricultural markets business, including the launch this year of
look-alike U.S. grain futures that opened a new front in the
decade-long battle for commodity derivatives dominance.
CME already operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange.
BY THE NUMBERS
Net income fell to $218.9 million, or 66 cents a share, in
the quarter, from $315 million, or 95 cents a share, a year
earlier, CME said.
Excluding a one-time tax hit, net income was 70 cents per
share, better than the 69 cents expected by analysts.
Revenue dropped 22 percent to $683 million, missing the Wall
Street forecast of $693 million, as trading declined 26 percent.
Expenses of $287.2 million were slightly lower than expected
in the quarter; results were also helped by better-than-expected
per-contract revenue, analysts said.
The one-time tax hit was largely due to a change in how CME
reports its stock-index business, now a joint venture with
McGraw Hill.
CME, which recorded $2.1 billion in cash at the quarter's
end, will hold a board meeting before the end of the year to
decide how best to distribute excess cash to shareholders.