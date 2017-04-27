April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.

The company's net income rose to $399.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $367.8 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)