* OIBDA $46.8 million in Q2, up 44 pct at constant rates

* CME sees FY OIBDA growth of 45-55 pct at constant rates

* Broadcaster hit by firmer dollar, says masks improving trends

* Plans some steps to mitigate impact

PRAGUE, July 29 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) lifted its outlook for full-year core profit on Wednesday, predicting a rise of 45-55 percent at constant rates in 2015.

The company, owner of television stations in central and eastern Europe (CEE), reported its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 44 percent at constant rates to $46.8 million in the second quarter, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Revenue reached $166.8 million, up 8 percent at constant rates but down from $192.8 million reported in the same period a year earlier.

A strengthening dollar versus the local currencies in CME's six CEE markets affected its quarterly results, mitigating a 7 percent rise in its television advertising markets.

CME said revenue at actual rates would remain below 2014 if exchange rates seen in the first half stayed at similar levels, which would "mask an improvement in operating trends".

"The combination of revenue growth and lower costs resulted in a significant improvement in our OIBDA margin in the first half of 2015, and we expect that trend to continue for the full year," CME's co-Chief Executive Christoph Mainusch said.

Shares in CME, majority owned by Time Warner, jumped the most in almost a month and were up 5.3 percent at 52.65 crowns in Prague at 1329 GMT.

Besides the results, shares also got a lift from CME's expectation that in the third quarter it would reverse charges related to tax audits in Romania.

The company also plans steps to mitigate the impact of the firmer dollar, including agreeing that any refinancing of dollar-denominated convertible debt maturing in November 2015 will be with euro-denominated debt.

CME said once this was completed, half of its debt would be in euros. The company has net debt of $1.0 billion.

CME raised its outlook for free cash flow, seeing it rise to between $45 million and $55 million at actual rates this year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dale Hudson)