* Second-quarter OIBDA $7.0 mln vs $15.8 mln in poll
* Expects decline in ad spending to reverse in autumn
PRAGUE, July 31 Broadcaster Central European
Media Enterprises (CME) reported an 85
percent drop in second-quarter core profit, hit by lower revenue
in the Czech market, but said it expected a turnaround in ad
spending later in the year.
Facing resistance from big advertisers over new pricing
policies, CME posted operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) at $7.0 million, below the average estimate
of $15.8 million seen in a Reuters poll.
Revenue in the quarter fell nearly 15 percent to $180.2
million, in line with estimates, including a 40.5 percent drop
in its biggest market, the Czech Republic.
"Looking back, lower revenues in the Czech Republic impacted
our financial results in the second quarter and first half of
2013 as certain key advertisers have only recently accepted our
higher prices," CME's Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said.
"Looking forward, we expect the declining trend of TV
advertising spending to reverse in the fall of 2013 building on
our pricing initiatives. We believe the successful execution of
our strategy puts the company back on the path to growth in
2014."
Sarbu said CME, which operates in six central and eastern
European markets, secured double-digit percentage TV advertising
price increases in the Czech Republic and single-digit increases
in other countries.
CME is pushing to cut its net debt, which stood at $1.1
billion at the end of the first quarter, while facing ad markets
that have shrunk amid the economic slowdown in Europe.
The company, 49.9 percent owned by Time Warner, said
it repurchased 206 million euros of debt during the second
quarter after equity offerings.