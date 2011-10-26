PRAGUE Oct 26 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR expects revenue of around $850 million for the full year, it said on Wednesday.
The company, active in six central and eastern European countries, also said it saw full-year operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at around $166 million. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
