PRAGUE Oct 31 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects a decline in advertising spending to continue in the fourth quarter and revenue falling in 2012 to between $750 million and $800 million, it said on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said advertising spending in its central and eastern European markets declined 7 percent in the third quarter, the same as in the first half of the year.

Earlier, CME cut its outlook for 2012 core profit (OIBDA) to $130 million to $140 million.

The company last year posted $864.8 million in revenue and core profit of $167 million. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn)