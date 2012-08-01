PRAGUE Aug 1 Television group Central European Media Enterprises expects the decline of advertising spending in its markets to slow down in the second half, the company said on Wednesday.

"Our current view of television advertising spending in the second half of this year indicates that the trend will improve, with a lower rate of decline than the first half of the year, with some advertisers fulfilling their annual committed budgets in the market," CME said in its second quarter results filing.

The company earlier reported a 7 percent decline in TV advertising spending in its six central and eastern European markets.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)