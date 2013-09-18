Sept 18 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures
market operator, has applied with the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission to register as a swap execution facility (SEF), an
exchange-like platform created as a result of the global
crackdown on the derivatives that helped bring the 2007-2008
credit crisis.
Regulators in major financial markets around the world are
rewriting the rules on swaps, the over-the-counter securities
that derive their value from interest rates, credit, foreign
exchange, equities and commodities - estimated to be a $630
trillion market.
Wall Street banks trade swaps in privately negotiated deals,
largely over the phone, through a handful of brokers such as
Britain's ICAP Plc, but regulators want to shed more
light on the lucrative market.
New rules, part of the 2010 U.S. Dodd-Frank law intended to
overhaul Wall Street after the financial crisis, will put an end
to privately negotiated swaps trading.
With the move to SEFs, swaps will be traded on exchange-like
platforms. Deals will take place through the same type of order
books that exchanges use, or by requesting quotes from at least
two market parties. The number will go up to three parties after
a phase-in period.
Chicago-based CME said its SEF would be available
via its CME Direct platform, which provides access to the
exchange operator's futures and over-the-counter markets in
energy and metals.
CME Group, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange,
plans to initially launch the SEF with commodities and is
weighing customer demand for other asset classes.
The SEF will allow customers to execute swaps alongside
listed futures, CME said.
The swaps market is dominated by large banks such as
Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Virtually
all trading volume between them takes place through the brokers.
Other firms looking to become SEFs include ICAP, Bloomberg
LP; TradeWeb, which is majority-owned by Thomson Reuters
; and MarketAxess.