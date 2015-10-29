Oct 29 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, said on Thursday it would make changes to help clearing members prevent self trading that could lead to rule violations.

A new functionality within CME's clearing firm regulatory portal, effective Nov. 10, will let clearing members monitor self-match activity of participants that clear through their firms and also generate daily and monthly reports that provide statistical information regarding self-matches.

Self matching, or trading, is also known as wash trading. It occurs when a trading firm improperly sells a contract to itself. The practice is barred under U.S. regulatory and exchange rules because it can create the appearance of an active market where there is none. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)