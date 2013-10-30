PRAGUE Oct 30 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) shares slumped by nearly 60 percent in Prague after the company said it needed more capital to stay afloat.

By 1416 GMT its shares were down by 58 percent at 57 crowns.

"The main news from the results statement is that the cash situation of CME is so bad that if the company does not get additional financing within two quarters, then it could mean it may not be able to pay interest on its debt or it would have to halt its operations, at least some of its parts," said Pavel Ryska, an analyst at J&T Banka.