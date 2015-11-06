CHICAGO Nov 6 CME Group Inc said on Friday it fined a futures trader and suspended him from the company's markets for entering orders he did not intend to execute, a practice known as spoofing.

The disciplinary action comes days after the first U.S. criminal conviction for the manipulative trading strategy.

CME fined Matthew Garber a total of $60,000 for rule violations and barred him for accessing its markets for nearly the rest of the year.

Garber could not immediately be reached for comment. He did not admit or deny the violations, according to CME disciplinary notices.

From January 2012 to April 2012, Garber engaged in a pattern in which he entered large orders for soybean futures that he did not intend to execute "for the purpose of inducing other market participants to trade" against smaller orders that he placed on the other side of the market, according to one notice.

From July 2011 to September 2011, Garber entered electronic orders in agricultural markets during a period before the markets opened "that were not made in good faith for the purpose of executing bona fide transactions," a second notice said.

CME, the world's largest futures market operator, in 2013 fined and suspended high-frequency trader Michael Coscia for breaking exchange rules that prohibit entering orders without intending to execute them. On Tuesday, Coscia became the first person criminally convicted under a new U.S. anti-spoofing law.

