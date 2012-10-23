NEW YORK Oct 23 Energy trading on the CME
Group's ClearPort platform shifted overwhelming in favor
of block-traded futures contracts rather than swaps last week,
exchange data show, confirming a widely expected switch spurred
by new regulations.
So-called "block" futures trades -- privately negotiated
over-the-counter deals that are then posted through the CME's
clearing house -- jumped to more than 70 percent of total volume
by last Friday, and stood at over 60 percent of volume on
Monday, according to Reuters calculations based on CME data.
The remainder of traded as swaps that were converted into
futures, which had made up more than 90 percent of all ClearPort
activity prior to Oct. 15 -- when new Commodity Futures Trading
Commission rules came into force that will step up regulation of
the biggest swap traders.
"While some customers have chosen to continue executing as
swaps and clearing as futures through CME ClearPort, many
customers have responded to upcoming regulatory changes and are
choosing to execute as futures for the lifecycle of the trade,"
CME spokesman Damon Leavell said.
Overall energy trading volume on the ClearPort platform,
which competes with Intercontinental Exchange in the
over $1 billion business of clearing over-the-counter commodity
and financial trades, slipped last week, and some traders had
said lingering regulatory concerns had dampened activity.
A relatively low 237,000 contracts traded on Monday, with
block deals making up just 35 percent of the total, while only
257,000 lots by Friday.
But by this Monday activity had recovered to just below
400,000 contracts, in line with the average this year. The
figures exclude the much larger volume of traditional oil and
gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
A CME spokesman was not immediately able to comment on the
figures.
The switch to futures is being fueled by new rules that
require any company trading more than $8 billion in swap
contracts a year to register with the CFTC as a "swap dealer", a
designation that increases capital and collateral requirements.
Big energy swap traders like BP and Cargill Inc have
argued that the new rules were meant for banks, not merchants,
and were widely expected to shift in favor of block-traded
futures rather than swaps -- a difference that is now largely
semantic. A block futures trades is in most respects identical
to a swap deal in the same underlying contract.
ICE automatically converted all of its cleared energy swaps
into futures contracts as of Oct. 15, allowing traders to carry
on business pretty much as usual. A comparable breakdown of EFS
trades versus blocks on ICE was not immediately available.
The CME's transition was more tricky as its pre-existing
contracts were already designated as "futures", but most were
initially traded as swaps -- then cleared as futures. These
would likely have counted against the "swap dealer" limit.
But at the last minute the CFTC gave the CME and traders
until the end of the year to make the switch to futures.