(Adds details on CME suspending circuit breakers, NFA action.)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO Jan 21 CME Group Inc and a U.S. futures market regulator on Wednesday separately altered oversight rules as they braced for more volatility following the Swiss National Bank's shocking move to scrap the franc's cap against the euro last week.

The changes come amid reports the European Central Bank may announce new stimulus as soon as Thursday even as the U.S. central bank moves closer to tightening monetary policy.

CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade, took emergency action to authorize its Global Command Center to adjust or remove daily price limits for its products and to determine whether a specified trading halt will be observed, according to a notice from the company.

The world's largest futures exchange operator implemented its previous rules limiting price fluctuations in foreign exchange markets just last month.

However, a Chicago Mercantile Exchange panel on Tuesday determined the limits "may have a severe, adverse effect upon the functioning of the exchange," the notice said.

"The panel determined that an emergency exists and that emergency action is warranted," the notice added.

CME's previous rules impeded Swiss franc futures from trading in line with the Swiss franc spot market on Jan. 15, when the franc soared after the Swiss central bank abandoned its three-year old cap, according to the company.

As a result, CME's Global Command Center removed special price fluctuation limits after the Swiss franc futures market locked at its limit for the third time that day.

CME, in a separate notice, said it was temporarily removing the first level of circuit breakers for some foreign exchange futures from 5 p.m. CST (2300 GMT) on Wednesday until the close of trading at 4 p.m. CST on Monday in anticipation of increased market volatility.

CME halted trading in its Swiss franc markets multiple times on Jan. 15, beginning around 3:30 am CST (930 GMT), according to exchange data. Total volume in CME's Swiss franc markets that day hit 134,000 contracts, up from a year-to-date average of about 44,000 contracts.

The U.S. National Futures Association said it increased the minimum security deposit requirements for some foreign exchange transactions "given the events of late last week involving the Swiss franc."

The regulator warned forex dealer members that it can make additional increases as warranted by market conditions. (Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)