(Adds details on CME suspending circuit breakers, NFA action.)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Jan 21 CME Group Inc and a U.S.
futures market regulator on Wednesday separately altered
oversight rules as they braced for more volatility following the
Swiss National Bank's shocking move to scrap the franc's cap
against the euro last week.
The changes come amid reports the European Central Bank may
announce new stimulus as soon as Thursday even as the U.S.
central bank moves closer to tightening monetary policy.
CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago
Board of Trade, took emergency action to authorize its Global
Command Center to adjust or remove daily price limits for its
products and to determine whether a specified trading halt will
be observed, according to a notice from the company.
The world's largest futures exchange operator implemented
its previous rules limiting price fluctuations in foreign
exchange markets just last month.
However, a Chicago Mercantile Exchange panel on Tuesday
determined the limits "may have a severe, adverse effect upon
the functioning of the exchange," the notice said.
"The panel determined that an emergency exists and that
emergency action is warranted," the notice added.
CME's previous rules impeded Swiss franc futures from
trading in line with the Swiss franc spot market on Jan. 15,
when the franc soared after the Swiss central bank abandoned its
three-year old cap, according to the company.
As a result, CME's Global Command Center removed special
price fluctuation limits after the Swiss franc futures market
locked at its limit for the third time that day.
CME, in a separate notice, said it was temporarily removing
the first level of circuit breakers for some foreign exchange
futures from 5 p.m. CST (2300 GMT) on Wednesday until the close
of trading at 4 p.m. CST on Monday in anticipation of increased
market volatility.
CME halted trading in its Swiss franc markets multiple times
on Jan. 15, beginning around 3:30 am CST (930 GMT), according to
exchange data. Total volume in CME's Swiss franc markets that
day hit 134,000 contracts, up from a year-to-date average of
about 44,000 contracts.
The U.S. National Futures Association said it increased the
minimum security deposit requirements for some foreign exchange
transactions "given the events of late last week involving the
Swiss franc."
The regulator warned forex dealer members that it can make
additional increases as warranted by market conditions.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)