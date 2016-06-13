By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 13 CME Group on Monday
banned a former Delta Air Lines fuel executive for using
accounts owned by his wife to front-run trades subsequently
entered in an account controlled by the carrier and for breaking
other exchange rules.
The futures exchange operator also banned the executive's
wife for taking part in the scheme.
The couple, Jon and Ivonne Ruggles, could not immediately be
reached for comment.
In addition to the lifetime bans, the exchange operator
ordered Jon Ruggles to disgorge profits of $2.8 million and pay
a $300,000 fine.
Jon Ruggles worked for Delta, the No. 2 U.S. carrier by
passenger traffic, from early 2011 to December 2012, according
to the airline. It said he was a vice president of fuel
management.
CME, in a disciplinary notice, said he "repeatedly abused
his trading discretion given to him by his employer for personal
gain" from April 2012 to December 2012.
During that time, he intentionally traded his employer's
account opposite two personal accounts owned by his wife "to
obtain a favorable execution price for Ivonne's orders in
blatant violation of exchange rules," according to the notice.
CME rules prohibit traders from executing an order for their
own benefit while in possession of an order from someone else
for a transaction in the same market. The company also bars
traders from disclosing other people's orders to anyone aside
from designated regulatory officials.
According to the disciplinary notice, the chief financial
officer of Ruggles' employer said in an affidavit that he
violated company policies prohibiting employees from using
information on its commodity trades to benefit anyone other than
the company. The notice did not identify the employer.
The company considers such information to be confidential
and proprietary, the notice said.
"Delta has the highest standards of ethics and expects all
of its employees to maintain those standards," company spokesman
Trebor Banstetter said.
CME, which owns the New York Mercantile Exchange and other
markets, said it requested that the couple appear for interviews
and both declined through legal counsel.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)