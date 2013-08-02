BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
NEW YORK Aug 2 The CME Group said that it paused trading in some Treasuries futures for five seconds on Friday, ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for July.
CME spokesman Michael Shore said that the firm had "stop logic events" in the 10- and 30-year Treasuries futures contracts at 8:29:57 a.m. EDT, three seconds before the employment report was released.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors