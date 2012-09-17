Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
NEW YORK, Sept 17 CME Group Inc, the parent company of the New York Mercantile Exchange, was not immediately aware of any technical issues that might have triggered a sharp sell-off in U.S. crude oil futures on Monday afternoon, a CME spokesman said.
The entire crude complex on CME Globex including crude oil, RBOB, gasoline and heating oil, "saw a coordinated sell-off of a prolonged duration of 30-minutes" from around 1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT) to around 2:20 p.m. EDT on Monday, the spokesman said.
NYMEX crude oil futures suddenly began to fall around $4 per barrel during mid-afternoon trading to a low of $94.65, after trading at a session high of $99.52.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.