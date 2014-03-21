PARIS/GENEVA, March 21 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, is working on plans to launch a European milling wheat contract in a direct challenge to Euronext's Paris-based wheat market, several sources familiar with the matter said.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, has presented to French operators an outline of a wheat contract which it hopes to launch before the end of this year, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked to comment, CME's Managing Director of Agriculture, Tim Andriesen, said: "We regularly talk with customers and market participants about ways to help them manage their risk."

He did not elaborate.

The plan for a milling wheat contract forms part of a push by CME into the European market as it prepares to launch a London-based derivatives exchange next month.

Driven by price swings in grain markets since 2007, Euronext's wheat futures <0#BL2:> have seen volumes rise steeply to make it a European benchmark and a credible counterpart to the Chicago Board of Trade, the world's biggest grain exchange.

Like Euronext's milling wheat futures, the proposed CME contract would be tied to the physical market in France, the European Union's top wheat producer and exporter.

But it would offer a different system for delivery in a bid to improve market liquidity, the sources said.

"CME presented the plan to us," one broker said. "They are going to launch a wheat contract with a number of delivery points."

Euronext's use of a sole delivery silo, at the northern French port of Rouen, is blamed by some for creating volatility as operators can struggle to settle delivery of contracts, although Euronext plans to add another two delivery points before the end of 2015.

CME's plan to offer a wider choice of delivery points would involve going beyond ports to use grain silos across northern France, the sources said.

CME would also tap into operators' grievances about Euronext's trading fees by offering lower rates than its rival, and quality specifications by proposing a minimum protein level that is absent from the Euronext contract, the sources added. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, Sarah McFarlane and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)