PARIS Feb 11 CME Group will launch a European Union wheat contract by the end of April, a draft document showed, confirming the world's largest futures exchange is well advanced with its plan to challenge Euronext's regional supremacy.

The Chicago-based group had announced last June it was considering a rival contract to Euronext's Paris-based wheat futures, and sources said in December it was pursuing plans with the support of some grain handlers.

CME will offer a euro-denominated contract based on physical delivery in France and listed in Chicago under U.S. regulations, the draft document seen by Reuters showed.

The exchange will offer futures and options, with September 2015 as the first delivery position available for trading.

The new draft indicated the exchange had by early February signed agreements with at least four silo operators to provide more than 400,000 tonnes in delivery capacity.

The document confirmed CME wants to price the contract based on delivery to the port of Rouen, although delivery itself will be set against a number of privately-owned inland silos in grain belts across the northern half of France. That is in contrast to Euronext's port-based delivery model.

The trading hours of the contract will be flexible, with one option being to open just before the Euronext market and to close just after it shuts, the document showed.

The U.S. group will also offer a six-month waiver on transaction fees for market makers as part of a marketing push.

CME operates the Chicago Board of Trade, a global benchmark for grain prices, including wheat through its Chicago <0#W:> and Kansas <0#KW:> contracts.

"As we said in June last year, we are still looking to launch a European wheat contract but we have no further details to add at this time," CME spokeswoman Fleur Binyon said.

The group's proposed EU wheat derivatives mark a new step in its expanding presence in European commodity markets. It is due to launch a cocoa futures contract at the end of March in a challenge to ICE's dominance in that market.

The EU has become a major hub for wheat production, helped by eastward expansion of the 28-country bloc, and is on course to overtake the United States as the world's top wheat exporter in the current 2014/15 marketing season.

CME's planned contract will compete with two Euronext contracts after the incumbent operator announced last week it would launch a second wheat contract in March to accelerate the adoption of higher-quality specifications called for by grain operators after confusion caused by a rain-hit 2014 harvest.

Traders say grievances regarding Euronext's quality specifications and reliance on a narrow base of port delivery points have created an opening for CME's project, although some doubt there is room for a challenger in a space where new derivatives struggle to take off.

In terms of wheat quality, CME's plan calls for a minimum level of 10.5 percent protein, minimum 74 kilos per hectolitre for specific weight and minimum 170 or 180 seconds for Hagberg falling numbers.

The contract will also be based on a moisture content of 15 percent.

The requirements establish the contract between the basic standards of Euronext's current contract and the stricter milling terms of Euronext's upcoming version. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt, Editing by Andrew Callus, Veronica Brown and David Evans)