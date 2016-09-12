PARIS, Sept 12 CME Group's European Union wheat futures attracted trade on their debut session on Monday.

CME's December futures saw an opening trade at 156.00 euros, before seeing a second trade at 157.00 euros.

This compared with a closing level of 158.25 euros a tonne for Euronext's December futures on Friday.

CME's futures opened for trading at 0830 GMT, 15 minutes earlier than the start of Euronext's session.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), is entering the world's biggest wheat production area in a challenge to Euronext's milling wheat contract.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)