* CME to launch long-planned EU wheat futures on Sept. 12

* French co-op backing, trade house interest to help CME

* Delivery, quality terms at heart of tussle with Euronext

* EU market not seen big enough for both CME and Euronext

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, July 4 CME Group faces a tough task getting Europe's grain trade to adopt U.S.-style wheat futures, but backing from big French grain handlers gives it a chance of challenging Euronext in a market some traders say has room for only one exchange.

CME, the owner of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) whose prices are a global benchmark for grain, will launch trading in European Union wheat futures and options on Sept. 12 as it seeks to tap into the world's biggest wheat growing zone.

Traders agree that any breakthrough will take time as new derivatives often struggle for liquidity, as shown by the failure of CME's Black Sea wheat contract and Euronext's premium wheat futures.

Newcomers tend to get stuck in a vicious circle as market players wait for liquidity to build, and in Europe some will be reluctant to give up the proven price mechanism of Euronext's main milling wheat contract <0#BL2:>, traders said.

CME's U.S. model for physical delivery of grain, based on a broad network of silos and tradeable storage certificates, could also be too much of a leap initially.

"Success will certainly depend on the market accepting the contract and generating sufficient liquidity," one German trader said. "The delivery points and the conditions for delivery will be very important."

Relatively low quality specifications in CME's contract have disappointed those looking for a clear milling wheat standard, particularly in Germany, while delays in finalising the contract mean CME will miss out on this year's summer harvest period when a lot of price hedging is done.

But CME has attracted interest from influential players.

International trading houses may like the convenience and margin savings resulting from having U.S. and EU contracts listed side by side on CBOT, brokers said.

CME has also enlisted some of France's biggest grain handlers, including private group Soufflet and cooperatives Axereal and Vivescia, as inland delivery silos, tapping into grievances about Euronext's reliance on a small number of port silos.

"We have a Euronext contract that has worked for 20 years but which has shown some technical limitations," Francois Hallard, head of markets at Vivescia, said. "It's a decent contract but CME's could potentially be better technically."

Euronext's port silos caused confusion by imposing extra quality requirements in 2014 after a rain-hit French harvest, and the risk of rain damage to this year's crop could revive debate.

"The delivery mechanism and quality terms will make the CME contract very complementary to Euronext's," Soufflet said in emailed comments to Reuters.

Some traders fear, however, that hedging activity in Europe could be diluted between CME and Euronext at a time of low volatility in cereals, discouraging financial investors.

Ultimately, despite the growing stature of Europe as a wheat producer and exporter, the region will only be able to sustain one active futures market, they argue.

"You can't see two contracts running in parallel. One of them will have to be killed," another futures broker said.

(Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by David Evans)