CHICAGO Feb 26 CME Group Inc in May
plans to tweak its rules for determining daily price limits for
wheat futures out of concern that existing procedures could
potentially distort spread trades, the market operator said on
Thursday.
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, will make the
initial trading limits for CBOT soft red winter wheat futures
and hard red winter wheat futures the same starting on May 1,
according to a notice sent to customers.
The Chicago-based company offers contracts for both types of
wheat after acquiring the Kansas City Board of Trade, which
traded hard red winter wheat, in 2012. Soft red winter wheat is
grown in the Midwest and used for pastries, while hard red
winter wheat is grown in the Plains and used to make bread.
Currently, the initial daily limit for soft red winter wheat
futures is 35 cents and the limit for hard red winter wheat
futures is 40 cents. The difference "may disrupt the related
inter-commodity spread trade," according to the notice.
Last year, CME started using initial price limits in its
grain and oilseed markets that reset every six months based on
fluctuations in crop prices. Previously, the company had initial
limits that did not change during the year.
Starting in May, when the initial limits are reset for each
wheat market, the higher limit will apply to both products,
according to the notice. If trading limits are temporarily
expanded in one market, they will also be expanded in the other,
with the goal of always keeping the same price limit in both
markets.
The changes must be approved by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
