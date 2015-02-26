CHICAGO Feb 26 CME Group Inc in May plans to tweak its rules for determining daily price limits for wheat futures out of concern that existing procedures could potentially distort spread trades, the market operator said on Thursday.

CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, will make the initial trading limits for CBOT soft red winter wheat futures and hard red winter wheat futures the same starting on May 1, according to a notice sent to customers.

The Chicago-based company offers contracts for both types of wheat after acquiring the Kansas City Board of Trade, which traded hard red winter wheat, in 2012. Soft red winter wheat is grown in the Midwest and used for pastries, while hard red winter wheat is grown in the Plains and used to make bread.

Currently, the initial daily limit for soft red winter wheat futures is 35 cents and the limit for hard red winter wheat futures is 40 cents. The difference "may disrupt the related inter-commodity spread trade," according to the notice.

Last year, CME started using initial price limits in its grain and oilseed markets that reset every six months based on fluctuations in crop prices. Previously, the company had initial limits that did not change during the year.

Starting in May, when the initial limits are reset for each wheat market, the higher limit will apply to both products, according to the notice. If trading limits are temporarily expanded in one market, they will also be expanded in the other, with the goal of always keeping the same price limit in both markets.

The changes must be approved by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Matthew Lewis)