LONDON Oct 17 CME Group may launch European interest rate trading products as early as next year and is eyeing energy and metals futures after that in a bid to shake-up the region's futures market by challenging its dominant exchanges.

London-based CME Europe is set to open for business by trading currency futures early in 2013, but the nascent exchange plans to expand quickly into other asset classes.

"We hope to launch foreign exchange (FX) futures by around the end of the second quarter, FX options by the third quarter and perhaps interest rate derivative products by the end of next year," Robert Ray, Chief Executive of CME Europe, told Reuters.

A CME Europe interest rate future would put the European offshoot of the U.S. exchange on a collision course with European incumbents NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse, as well as Nasdaq OMX, which is also planning to launch rates futures trading next year.

"It makes sense for the CME to start in Europe with a lower profile product set, so they can test the platform, before launching rates, which will be higher profile," said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

But the CME is already looking past next year, at further launches in 2014 and beyond that would take it up against commodities markets such as the IntercontinentalExchange and the London Metal Exchange (LME).

"Longer term, we see a lot of interest in energy, while commodities such as metals and grains are an under served asset classes especially as we look toward eastern Europe and Asia," said Ray.

The prospect of true competition in these products is welcomed by traders who see new entrants like the CME putting pressure on prices and potentially forcing down trading fees for themselves and their clients.

But Ray, himself a former futures trader, knows Europe's banks and brokers will only switch their allegiance if CME Europe is different, something he is keen to demonstrate with its first launch.

"The market doesn't want another 'me too' product. CME Europe will take a new approach to FX futures, with the pricing conventions and product specifications looking more like OTC products than futures," the Chief of CME Europe said.

Last Friday Britain's competition watchdog started a public consultation on the proposed launch of CME Europe as part of the group's bid to become a regulated exchange.

The Office of Fair Trading asked for feedback on the CME's plan to offer futures based on 30 of the most popular currency pairs such as British pound/U.S. dollar and euro/U.S. dollar.

Ray hopes to hear back on its application to the Financial Services Authority (FSA) by mid-March, given the regulator normally takes six months for these reviews. Assuming it gets clearance it will launch CME Europe in April or early May.

CLEARING IN FOCUS

According to analysts, the greatest challenge for the CME, or any new European exchange, is finding a cost-efficient way for clients to trade the new products without having to make massive collateral contributions.

Exchanges require their trading firms to give up billions of dollars of collateral to a clearing house that holds the cash in case it is needed to refund any firm left out of pocket by a member default, like that of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

This presents a major challenge for exchanges looking to move into new markets, particularly when banks are cash-strapped.

"If the CME chooses to compete directly against the incumbents, a hurdle is that potential clients will have to find extra collateral to stump up to the CME clearing house and this is something they are reluctant to do at the moment," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.

But the CME's move is timed to benefit from European Commission plans to change how collateral can be used by clearing houses, to ensure that new entrants such as CME Europe and Nasdaq can compete more effectively with incumbents.

NYSE Euronext's Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex currently dominate European rates trading at the opposite ends of the timeline. In commodities, London-based ICE Futures Europe is the largest energy futures exchange in the region.

The LME, the historic British market set to be sold to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing for 1.4 billion pounds by the year end, controls metals futures trading globally.