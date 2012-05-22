* CME Direct puts Globex and Clearport on same platform
* Streamlines trade processing for brokerages
May 22 Energy and commodity exchange operator
CME Group launched a new service on Tuesday in a bid to
offer side-by-side trading of exchange-listed and
over-the-counter energy products on a unified trading platform.
The new service, CME Direct, will allow brokers to handle
customer accounts on one platform, rather than having to switch
between the exchange's Globex and Clearport systems, said Michel
Everaert, managing director, OTC Solutions, at the CME.
"This will make it easier to trade CME products by making it
easier to access all that the exchange has to offer," said
Everaert.
The initial group of products offered on CME Direct include
New York Mercantile Exchange WTI, NYMEX Brent, Dubai Mercantile
Exchange Oman crude oil, NYMEX RBOB, NYMEX Heating Oil, and the
Henry Hub Natural Gas futures contract.
CME licensed the CME Direct technology to leading brokers
that operate in both the exchange-traded and OTC markets,
including Marex Spectron, Traditional Financial Services and
Tullett Prebon Traders.
More brokers will be added to the pool once they apply to
the exchange, said Everaert.
Upon hearing of CME Direct and its line-up of brokerage
houses, the initial reaction from some members of the brokerage
community was that CME was setting up a mini-exchange and
funneling business to a favored group of brokers.
"I might as well just give up now. The deck is stacked even
more against me," said a prominent New York-based broker before
learning that he could apply to join the pool of brokers on the
new service.
CME developed the service as a way to streamline
order-taking and processing as well as for record-keeping
purposes.
Everaert said record-keeping and compliance issues related
to the Dodd-Frank financial industry reforms were among the main
reasons for developing CME Direct, along with interest from
energy companies.
"CME Direct is a big step forward for markets to comply with
current and anticipated market regulations, including those
proposed under the Dodd-Frank Act and MIFID that call for more
transparency, automated trading, data reporting and clearing in
OTC markets, he added."
CME plans future extensions of this service into the other
markets it serves.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; editing by John Wallace)