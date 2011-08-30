NEW YORK, Aug 30 The CME Group ( CME.O ) said it declared force majeure on the few remaining August deliveries of its New York Mercantile Exchange August 2011 heating oil futures contract Tuesday due to damage at a delivery facility in the New York Harbor caused by Hurricane Irene.

Pursuant to the NYMEX Rulebook, the exchange's Business Conduct Committee declared the force majeure and "ordered an extension of five business days from the date of the originally scheduled deliveries for affected parties to complete delivery," the CME said in a release.

The exchange said no other products or contract months are affected. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)