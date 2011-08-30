NEW YORK, Aug 30 The CME Group (CME.O) said it
declared force majeure on the few remaining August deliveries
of its New York Mercantile Exchange August 2011 heating oil
futures contract Tuesday due to damage at a delivery facility
in the New York Harbor caused by Hurricane Irene.
Pursuant to the NYMEX Rulebook, the exchange's Business
Conduct Committee declared the force majeure and "ordered an
extension of five business days from the date of the originally
scheduled deliveries for affected parties to complete
delivery," the CME said in a release.
The exchange said no other products or contract months are
affected.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)