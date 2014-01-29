BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
CHICAGO Jan 29 CME Group Inc has sold the building that housed the Kansas City Board of Trade to a Kansas-based real estate company for an undisclosed sum, representatives of the exchange operator said on Wednesday.
The 166,000-square-foot building was sold to Mariner Real Estate Management in all-cash transaction, according to a statement from Holly Duran Real Estate Partners, CME Group's real estate adviser.
CME Group owned a majority of the building, and Highwood Properties Inc held a minority stake.
Terms of the deal were not being disclosed, a CME spokeswoman said.
Chicago-based CME Group has reduced its real-estate portfolio as the shift to electronic trading made it less attractive for exchange operators to own real estate for traditional open-outcry pits.
Last year the company sold the home of its New York Mercantile Exchange for $200 million and agreed to lease back the trading floor and some office space. In 2012, it sold most of the historic Chicago Board of Trade building to a consortium of real-estate companies for $151.5 million and leased back space.
CME Group bought the Kansas City Board of Trade in 2012 and shifted trading of its wheat futures and options to Chicago in 2013.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)