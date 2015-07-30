By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 30
CHICAGO, July 30 CME Group Inc's
electronic trading platform can still accommodate a popular type
of spread trade involving soybean futures now that open-outcry
pits have closed, the exchange operator's president said on
Thursday, responding to complaints by grain brokers about
problems in the market.
CME surveys of market participants show they are satisfied
with their ability to electronically execute the transactions,
known as crush spreads, said Terry Duffy, CME president and
executive chairman.
The company does not plan to change market rules or its
trading platform in response to the complaints.
"Is it 100 percent perfect for every participant? Maybe not,
but talking to the participants that use that trade, they feel
very confident and comfortable that the technology that we have
in place can execute those soy crush trades just fine," Duffy
told Reuters.
Brokers raised concerns about their ability to execute crush
spreads after CME on July 6 closed century-old open-outcry
futures pits, where some transactions previously took place. CME
held an emergency meeting on the issue last week.
Soybean processors establish a crush spread by buying
soybean contracts and selling soymeal and soyoil contracts to
lock in their profit margin. Before the futures pits closed,
floor traders took on the risk by offering the three-legged
spread at one quoted price, in dollars and cents per bushel.
CME's electronic matching software allows for a standard
crush spread at the ratio of 10 soybean contracts to 11 soymeal
and 9 soyoil. But South American processors, for example, like
to buy seven soybean futures contracts and sell 11 meal and 11
soyoil to hedge what is a higher oil yield than at U.S.
crushers, traders said.
In February, shortly after CME announced plans to close the
futures pits, market participants asked CME executives during a
closed-door meeting how crush spreads would be executed
electronically.
CME and clients became more comfortable with the process
after the company's chief operating officer "showed people the
technology, the functionality, as it relates to the crush trade
on the screen," Duffy said.
CME closed most of its open-outcry futures pits despite
resistance from some floor brokers and traders who said the move
could hurt end-users of the massive Treasury and Eurodollar
markets. They use multi-legged spreads similar to the soy
processors.
In the Eurodollar and Treasury markets, CME is making sure
technology is in place to allow clients to execute their trades,
Duffy said.
